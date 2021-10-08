AXA Mansard improves online experience with new chatbot ‘Nikki’

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of the AXA Group and global leader in insurance and asset management, has announced the launch of its new “chatbot” named Nikki to provide a better, faster and more convenient transactional experience for its online customers.

The introduction of Nikki to the company website is aimed at providing an interactive robot assistance to customers whenever they require it. With Nikki, customers do not have to wait in line to be attended to by human agents, even though they are at liberty to, should speaking with an agent be their preferred option.

Speaking about the new chatbot, Rashidat Adebisi, chief client officer at AXA Mansard said, “We are committed to constantly improving the experience of our customers and making it easier for them to transact with us. With Nikki, customers are now able to quickly complete many tasks in a matter of moments from looking up products and prices to assessing the different packages and offerings, whilst also enjoying interactive robot advice.”

Nikki will provide customers with 24/7 access to advice on all their insurance, investment and health needs. She can also help with the following – Investing funds, Renewing insurance policy, Making claims on insurance policy, Buying health plans for yourself or your loved ones, Finding the nearest hospital to you, Paying bills using your investment funds and all the other great stuff you want her to do for you regarding your finances.