Avantefly launches real time mobile app for luxury charter in Nigeria

In a bid to create easy access to a vast array of assets from private jets, helicopter, luxury car charters, hotels and executive spaces bookings, new luxury, tech and travel company Avantefly, has launched its exclusive real time mobile application.

This exclusive real time digital platform promises to redefined the way clients access private aviation, making it more convenient and transparent with a new mobile application for luxury travel, services, and goods globally.

AvanteFly is a UK and Nigerian corporation, gaining new entry into the African space with the goal of facilitating luxury travel and lifestyle management for corporate executives, high net worth individuals, and individuals seeking a special luxury experience.

For people desiring the exclusivity of private travel, AvanteFly is focused on unparalleled commitment to providing a range of services from flight chartering to ground transportation, hotels and other types of executive spaces with partner network carefully chosen and held accountable to global safety and premium standard.

The App, the first of its kind, will give users the opportunity to choose from multiple payment options, door to destination solutions and flight options, giving operators a fair deal by excluding middlemen from the purchase of tickets.

Bria Okonkwo, Chief Executive Officer of AvanteFly, explained that the new platform, AvanteFly is committed to providing high value and uncompromising experience to ensure its clients get the utmost safety, privacy, and luxurious experience.

Okonkwo also revealed that AvanteFly has forged strong partnerships with no fewer than 10 private airlines with Air Operators Certificates (AOCs) which it verified; three helicopter services; over 30 luxury cars and eight hotels which has positioned it to serve as the go-to platform for charter and luxury services.

According to her, lack of access to assets is one of the major problems in the aviation industry, as there was no platform to aggregate the luxury charter assets together and to deliver top notch services.

She hinted that the role of AvanteFly is to educate it’s global network partners on how to deliver top class services.

“AvanteFly is here to mitigate these problems by making assets available and accessible to people who can afford them. We also want to make sure people can travel when they want and how they want. Our plan is an easy one, we ensure that our service delivery is top class with an international standard. We have a world class standard to uphold so we do everything within our power to keep our clients happy.

Also speaking during the launch, Dikko Nwachukwu, Jetwest Mobility Chief Executive Officer, said that Avantefly is well positioned to dictate what the future would be, stressing that the company can drive change especially if it knows what the market wants.

Nwachukwu said that partnerships and flexibility will be key to the future of luxury travel especially with regards change of flights, cancellation, refunds and others.

David Augustine, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Pilot Ezuma Jets, said the country has not scratched the surface of luxury travel as there is much yet to achieve because of the huge untapped potential of luxury travel in the country.

He equally commended Avantefly for putting together this piece of tech that his company is a part of

Also speaking at the event, Benedict Adeyelika, former acting Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Rector of International Aviation College (IAC), commended Avantefly stressing that what they have done is commendable even by creating capacity for local content to thrive.

Adeyelika stressed that with people like Okonkwo willing to open up new vistas of opportunities for operators, the industry will experience boost and be transformed.