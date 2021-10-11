EnterpriseNGR announces Obi Ibekwe appointment as CEO

EnterpriseNGR, Nigeria’s newly established professional policy and advocacy group representing members of the Financial and Professional Services (FPS) sector, has announced the appointment of Obi Ibekwe as its founding Chief Executive Officer.

As CEO, Ibekwe with more than three decades of experience in the FPS industry will advance the team’s mission of leading Nigeria’s transformation as Africa’s premier financial services center. She will lead the EnterpriseNGR management team in close partnership with the organisation’s board of directors and strategic partners.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, the chairman, said EnterpriseNGR is led by a board of seasoned industry professionals with broad experience and expertise across all aspects of the financial and related professional services sector

“We are very pleased to have Obi Ibekwe leading our management team as our founding CEO. She will lead a world-class team of well-trained, experienced, agile, and dynamic professionals, committed to a culture of execution excellence in delivering on the mission of EnterpriseNGR vision,” said Aig-Imoukhuede.

Ibekwe joins EnterpriseNGR from the banking industry with a background in commercial law. She has held leadership roles at Diamond Bank, Zenith Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc where she retired as an executive director.

She has also worked as a member of the senior management team at Accenture Nigeria and as a non-executive director of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc and Saroafrica International Limited.

With experience in areas spanning credit and marketing, credit risk management, human resources, and customer services; Ibekwe said she aims to work with EnterprisNGR to demonstrate the importance and value of the Nigerian FPS sector and its contribution to national development.

According to her, EnterpriseNGR vision is that of a unified financial and professional services industry in which all sectors are enabled to achieve their potential and contribute to the transformation of Nigeria into the premier financial centre of Africa.

“Our goal at EnterpriseNGR is to work collaboratively with the entire ecosystem of the financial and professional services industry and government to develop and implement policies that will promote growth, efficiency, and transparency in our financial system,” said Ibekwe.

Ibekwe holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from Tufts University, Medford, Massachusetts, U.S.A. She earned her Law degree from the University of Lagos, Nigeria, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1986. She also holds an MBA degree from the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, U.S.A.