Aura by Transcorp Hotels plans free staycation for Valentine’s Day lovers

Aura by Transcorp Hotels, an Online Accommodation Booking Platform is running #TheAuraExperience Promo where lovers can win a free night staycation to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The online platform for booking accommodation, food and experiences said a couple stand a chance of winning a free night staycation to celebrate Valentine’s Day when any of them spends up to N100,000 on the platform. The company, a subsidiary of NGX-listed Transcorp Hotels Plc., stated this at an event where it hosted some of its stakeholders.

The promo requires users to book accommodation, order food, or book experiences worth at least N100,000 during the promo period, to qualify for a draw where two winners would emerge. Throughout the promo period which ends on January 30, 2022, users of Aura can also enjoy discounts of up to 25percent on selected accommodation, food and experiences.

“Aura is committed to providing people with unique homes and hotels when they are away from home. The platform is also set up to help users order great food at restaurants close to them and find things to do to make every moment memorable.

This promo is our way of encouraging more people to experience Aura as we continue to spread happiness by creating memorable experiences through all our touch points,” said Ifeoma Okafor-Obi, Business Development Director (Aura) at the event which held at Metro Apartments in Lagos, one of the apartments listed on Aura by Transcorp Hotels.

Aura provides a great selection of exquisite properties at the best prices, carrying out verification on all listings on the platform to ensure that guests are choosing from the right pool of options, and in keeping with the known high standards of the parent company Transcorp Hotels Plc. The hospitality company, which also owns Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar, has continued to expand its excellent hospitality services, with a world-class event center that can seat close to 4,000 guests expected to be completed in 2022.

The company’s property in Calabar is also being upgraded to sustain the quality of services the hospitality brand is known for.