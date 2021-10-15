Aspira, leading household giant, introduces new product to the market

Aspira Nigeria, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of hygiene, personal care and laundry care products, has added a new product, ORACARE+ toothpaste to its product catalogue under the dental care category.

Designed to cater for the oral hygiene of Nigerians, the product has been lauded by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria describing it as innovative and in line with the global best practices as it pertains to manufacturing.

With robust and world-class production facilities in the country, Aspira has been adding value to the economy of Nigeria by churning out quality products and contributing to the gross domestic product (GDP) and capacity building in the country. The introduction of ORACARE+ toothpaste is coming after years of rigorous research and development the company embarked and taking into consideration the peculiarities of the Nigerian environment.

Read also: Why I teach Entrepreneurship in Schools

Speaking to the media about the ORACARE+ toothpaste, Santhosh Kumar Nair, head of marketing for Aspira Nigeria, said, “We painstakingly looked at the Nigerian environment and we also did a lot of research on the best oral hygiene product that Nigerians would be interested, we considered a lot of factors such as cultural acceptability, health and food. Unlike other products, ours is more of how effective the product would be to the mouth and at the same time, we considered the pricing.

“We believe that ORACARE+ will be the benchmark that would be used to measure future toothpaste produced in the market. We have rigorously adhered to international and national standards. We have the NAFDAC, SON and other professional endorsements that attest to the quality of our products.”

Oracare+ is one of its kind product that removes bad breath, protects from tooth decay, and keeps the teeth shining always. The new toothpaste is available in 50g, 90g and 140g variants.

Aspira Nigeria Limited, part of Lee Group of Companies, is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of hygiene/personal care and laundry care products in Nigeria. Its operations in Nigeria span over a decade with an enduring commitment to the daily lives of consumers. Aspira commenced its operations in Nigeria in 2009 and has started local production of various brands of soaps and detergents with a manufacturing plant and headquarters in Kano.