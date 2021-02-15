ARM-Harith Infrastructure MD/CIO appointed to UN Advisory Committee on Global Infrastructure Investment

Tariye Gbadegesin, managing director/chief investment officer of ARM-Harith Infrastructure Investments Limited, has recently been appointed to both the United Nations PRI Advisory Committee, and the United Nations Technical Working Group on Finance and Investment. These prestigious high-level appointments provide the opportunity for Gbadegesin to contribute African perspectives on the international stage, whilst demonstrating ARM-Harith’s long-term…

