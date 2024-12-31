Ardova agrees bulk purchase framework with Dangote Refinery

Ardova Plc

Ardova Plc has agreed to a bulk purchase framework with Dangote Refinery. This is in a bid to guarantee supply security at affordable prices for its customers.

This framework will see Ardova Plc offtake a full slate of petroleum products from the refinery.

While Ardova Plc has been a significant offtaker from the refinery since its inception, this new framework will institutionalise a more robust relationship between the two companies to further enhance the emerging competitive landscape in the downstream oil and gas industry in the country.

The company noted that this framework is in line with President Tinubu’s drive for competition and improved efficiency in the industry and will see Ardova Plc deliver products at competitive prices nationwide.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

