APM Terminals Apapa joins in UK trade exposition on HMS Trent

APM Terminals Apapa, Nigeria’s leading container terminal operator, has participated in the United Kingdom Trade Exposition onboard HMS Trent, the warship visiting West Africa to combat piracy on the Gulf of Guinea and across Africa.

The warship made a stopover at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa on 26th October and held a Trade Exposition onboard.

BusinessDay understands that HMS Trent was deployed to the Gulf of Guinea and is collaborating with the Nigerian Navy on combating piracy at sea and improving cargo flow to Nigeria.

“We had the opportunity to talk with exhibitors, one of which is currently contracted for LED Lightning in our terminal – Talk Ports. We also met service providers with whom we share a passion in the area of environmental sustainability and energy optimisation,” said Chinyere Adenaike, procurement manager of APM Terminals Apapa.

Read also: Royal Exchange records N15.3bn gross written premium full year

Temilade Ogunniyi, the commercial manager, said the exposition provided an opportunity for professional bonding.

“One of the biggest benefits of participating at the show was the opportunity to create professional bonds. It was an avenue to meet with potential valuable partners who were present to facilitate trade. Participating in the exposition gave us an opportunity to meet with multinational organisations in the area of security, shipbuilding, renewable energy, port solutions, who can be APM Terminals’ potential partners. We believe that these good relationships can improve our operation and lead to more success in the future,” Ogunniyi said.

APM Terminals is the largest container terminal in West Africa. With an investment of about USD438 million, the terminal has continued to introduce new innovations to help both shipping lines and landside customers achieve improved supply chain efficiency, flexibility, and dependability, in a cost-effective manner.