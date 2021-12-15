Anchoria unveils new corporate identity, rebrand to broaden investment possibilities for clients

Anchoria, Nigeria’s investment and securities company, has announced the rebranding of its business offerings to broaden the investment possibilities for its clients, just as it launched a new corporate identity to cater to the needs of a younger generation of investors in Nigeria.

The rebrand, which comprises a new website and logo, represents Anchoria’s commitment to providing financial freedom to a new generation of clients. According to management, the brand aims to provide more investment opportunities specially designed for every Nigerian youth.

“As an institution, we have taken up this challenge to re-imagine our processes and uncover newer ways of operating and serving our clients. Therefore, we are re-launching; updating our brand, services and products to create depth and broader investment possibilities for our clients,” said Nkechi Azubuike, the managing director, Anchoria Investment and Securities Limited, while engaging with industry stakeholders and clients at the Anchoria rebirth, held to officially re-launch the brand in Lagos.

Read also: Petrol subsidy spend equals nearly half of reported 2021 tax income

According to her, Anchoria has a wealth of experience managing financial assets and plans to create new products and services that will usher in endless possibilities for young Nigerians. She posits that the brand plans to leverage its superior knowledge of the market sustained by the other trading possibilities that abound to its advantage.

“Now more than ever, with the boom and explosion to basic access and knowledge of available investment options among our target groups, it has never been more critical for us to connect, engage and ultimately convert as both experts and trend spurrers and setters,” said Azubuike.

Sam Chidoka, chairman, board of directors, Anchoria Investment and Securities, reiterated the responsibility of the brand to change the game with the re-launch of its identity.

“The launch of this new Anchoria signals a new era, the birth of a new generation of wealth creators and builders. Beyond repositioning the business for efficiency, we are here to flip the script and re-imagine the future for securities and trading businesses in Nigeria,” said Chidoka.