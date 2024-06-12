Anchoria Asset Management pays N258m dividend, appoints new director

Anchoria Asset Management (AAM), a licensed Funds/Portfolio Manager will pay its shareholders N258 million in dividends.

This was said at the firm’s third Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was held on Tuesday where the shareholders approved a dividend payment of N258 million, representing a payout of 38 kobo per share.

The appointment of Esther Ugwu as executive director of business development and investor relations was also ratified by shareholders at the AGM.

She brings over a decade of experience in business development and relationship management.

“Esther’s appointment underscores Anchoria Asset Management’s commitment to fostering leadership excellence and innovation,” Folajimi Adeleye, managing director of Anchoria Asset Management said.

He said her dynamic leadership style and strategic vision will play a pivotal role in advancing the company’s objectives and expanding its market presence.

“We congratulate Esther on her new role and look forward to achieving new heights under her leadership,” Adeleye said.

The company declared a profit of N1.8 billion, a 345 percent increase from the previous year’s performance.

It also recorded a 728 percent growth in shareholders’ funds and a 51 percent increase in Assets Under Management (AUM).

Kelvin Orogun, chairman of the company, said Anchoria Asset Management consistently strives to create long-term value and sustainable growth for its shareholders, employees, and customers while remaining focused on delivering superior investment solutions and building enduring partnerships.