Amal Botanicals pledges to offer more quality baby care products

In celebration of its fifth anniversary and appreciation to its customers across the globe, Amal Botanicals, one of the world’s leading baby care brands, has pledged to continue offering high-quality baby care products while preserving the environment and serving people.

Established in 2016, after the founder, Zuwaira Ikharo Shuaib searched for pure and toxic-free natural baby skincare following the birth of her premature triplets, Amal Botanicals has played a significant role in the growth of the natural ingredients market, Manufacturing sector of the economy and huge impact in ensuring that babies, pregnant women and nursing mothers continue to benefit from products made with the eco-system.

“The last 5 years have given us plenty of reasons to celebrate, Shuaib said, adding that her company has enjoyed brand loyalty, even as the team and leadership have grown.

According to her, the last five years have taught her that “that brand culture is not a misfit in an African brand.”

Expressing her gratitude to nature, agriculture and the company’s local farmers, she said that, they have all allowed the company to “build a sustainable baby care brand.” The founder is hoping for the best from the agricultural sector to give the company all the support its need to continue to expand even to the global market.

On the plans of the company, the Shuaib said Amal Botanicals is working on penetrating the Asian, South American, and rest of the European Market in the next 5 years.

“We hope to continue to ride on the support of existing and potential patronage as we strive to expand our give-back programs to Orphanage Homes & Rural communities,” she said, adding that the company’s vision continues to be, to build an effective, sustainable and innovative natural baby care company in Africa and beyond.