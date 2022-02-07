Aspira unveils new soap product, appoints Etomi-Wellington, Queen Garko as brand ambassadors

Aspira Nigeria Limited, leading manufacturer of laundry and healthcare products, has launched Siri Beauty and Perfumed soap, its latest soap product, in the Nigerian market.

Aspira also appointed Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Nollywood star actress and Queen Shattu Sani Garko, Nigeria’s 2021 beauty queen, as brand ambassadors of the latest product.

Both brand ambassadors of Siri are appointed because they meet the core values of Aspira, in terms of credibility and experience in their chosen professions.

The launching of the product was held in Lagos on January 28, 2022, at Radisson Blu Hotel at the instance of the management of Aspira Nigeria Limited, guests and the media.

Speaking at the launch, San Tosh, the company’s marketing manager, noted that Aspira commands leadership in the delivery of quality products to its numerous customers in tandem with its business commitment.

“It is a well-known fact that Aspira is always taking the lead in delivering quality home products to its teeming consumers in line with our commitment to serving and formatting the very best products for our customers.” He said.

Tosh expressed the delight that Siri would meet the needs of Nigerians with its variants- Delightful Orchid, Manifold, Sensual Rose and Gorgeous Iris.

The marketing manager said one of its core values is youth empowerment, which has always been its mission to recognize, reward and identify with exploits and achievements of youthful players that have carved a niche for themselves across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Aspira recognized the immense contributions to the growth of the Nigerian economy, which has created a thriving space where youths are exploiting as icons and inspiring the younger generation.

He noted that his company has closely followed the performance of youths in Nigeria, hence, chose a personality in Adesua Etomi-Wellington as a proud ambassador of Siri, adding that the Nollywood actress is one of the most visible faces with achievements in the movie industry.

“There is no gainsaying she has emerged as one of the most visible faces in Nollywood and beyond that, her achievements as an icon speak volumes.”

Describing the new product, Tosh stressed that Siri is completely different from any other soap in the market because it is made of perfect formulation which has different ingredients with factors that soften the skin of the consumer.

At the launch, both celebrities expressed their excitement for being appointed as Siri’s brand ambassadors and what they feel about the company and product.

Expressing her excitement over the new appointment, Adesua Etomi-Wellington said, “I am excited to be appointed as a brand ambassador of Siri. I am a proponent of women feeling beautiful no matter their shape, size and skin colour.”

“Every woman deserves to feel beautiful. When I met with the directors of Siri, I was inspired to see that they have their factory in Kano, Nigeria. That is an amazing opportunity that creates jobs in Nigeria.”

To drive the brand-new product, Wellington said she would work with Aspira to ensure the sustainable quality of its products to compete favourably in both Nigerian and international markets.

She notes that people love to smell good and that explains the quality which Siri offers the user.

The Siri brand ambassador pointed out that her core values are in tandem with that of Aspira’s, adding that she would work with a brand whose core values align with hers.

Attesting to the brand, the current Miss Nigeria, Queen Shattu Sani Garko, said Siri would meet the needs of Nigerians because they have been offered the best choice for beauty and perfumed soap.

“I think the product is going to meet the needs of many Nigerians because we don’t have to use deodorant that is too harsh, hence Siri is the answer.”

She expressed the excitement that Aspira has its factory presence in Nigeria for job creation for the youths.

Aspira Nigeria Limited is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of laundry care and healthcare products in Nigeria. Located in Kano, the company began operations in 2009 with products of various detergents and soaps including Viva being the most known and familiar brand in the country today.

The company had recently introduced a product like oracare+, brand-new toothpaste, into the Nigerian market and looks forward to launching more products soon.