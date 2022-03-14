Alpha Morgan Capital celebrates customers in Abuja for years of patronage

Determined to appreciate clients for years of support and patronage, Alpha Morgan Capital Managers Limited said it hosted its clients to a cocktail in Abuja on Friday, February 18th, 2022.

According to the company, the cocktail created an opportunity for the Asset Management Company to open its doors to would-be clients to join in the soiree.

The event also provided an opportunity for the guests to interact with members of the executive management who were in attendance including Ade Buraimo, the group managing director; Doyin Anyaehie, the executive director, Global Wealth Management, and George Imade, the managing director of the investment banking subsidiary, among others.

Ade Buraimo, the group managing director, expressed gratitude to everyone for honouring the invitation, and took the opportunity to invite the guests to the company’s upcoming 10th-year anniversary celebration scheduled for September 2022 in Lagos.

He further introduced other members of the management team that were present at the occasion, including Abimbola Olanrewaju, the head of Treasury; Yimika Ogunlaja, head of Private Banking; Sandra Iyoha, head of Human Resources, and Adebanke Adetifa, head of Global Wealth, Lagos.

In their response, customers, who took turns to speak, were full of praise for Alpha Morgan Capital, and expressed satisfaction for the outstanding customer service received over the years and for the superior level of professionalism experienced in their relationship with the firm.

They also expressed their appreciation for the exceptionality of the event, which was delivered with class and excellence.