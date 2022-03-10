Wakanow, ThankUCash partner to launch customer loyalty program

Wakanow has announced its partnership with ThankUCash, Africa’s leading loyalty and rewards company, to launch a customer loyalty program, WakaPoints.

WakaPoints is Wakanow’s customer loyalty program and is set towards charting a new course in the Africa travel space. It is an innovative approach to reward loyal travellers and give back value for loyalty.

With WakaPoints, Wakanow customers earn points on every travel booking and they can redeem those points instantly on their next booking.

Speaking at the launch event which was held at the Wakanow head quarter, Adebayo Adedeji, the CEO of Wakanow, said that “WakaPoints is a show of our unflinching commitment to ensure that our customers have the best travel experiences with us”.

Simeon Ononobi, the CEO of ThankUCash, the technical partners for the WakaPoints program expressed his delight at the launch of WakaPoints.

Ononobi said “We are excited to have partnered with Wakanow on building this first of its kind loyalty program in the travel space in Africa and I am convinced that everyone who signs up on WakaPoints are in for a rewarding experience.”

Also at the event, Adenike Macaulay, the chief commercial officer of Wakanow said: “WakaPoints for us is not just a loyalty program, it is an avenue for us first to say ThankU and to foster closer relationships with our customers, to better understand, anticipate and fulfill their travel needs.”

To say ThankU to all existing customers, Wakanow is giving out 20,000 bonus WakaPoints to all its customers who have transacted with them in the past 13 years and the points are redeemable immediately. To be a part of this, sign up at www.wakapoints.com.

Wakanow is Africa’s foremost travel tech agency and offers the best travel deals and experiences. Wakanow is built to cater for all of the travel needs of travel enthusiasts from flights, hotels, holiday experiences, visa consultation, COVID-19 test booking, among other offerings.

ThankUCash is Africa’s leading multi-merchant loyalty, deals, and cashback company, ThankUCash, is on a mission to create solutions that help SMEs succeed while increasing consumer buying power and opportunities. ThankUCash was founded in 2018, by Co-Founders, Simeon Ononobi (CEO), Madonna Ononobi (COO), Suraj Supekar (CTO), and Harshal Gandole (SVP-TECH).