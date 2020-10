Airtel Africa plc has announced, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Andy Green, the Senior Non-Executive Director of the Company, will join the Board of Gentrack Group Limited as Chair of its Board of Directors with effect from October 28, 2020, according to a statement on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). Listed on the…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE