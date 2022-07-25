Airtel says Kenya subsidiary acquires additional spectrum worth $40m

Airtel Africa has said that its Kenya subsidiary, Airtel Kenya Networks Limited (Airtel Kenya), has purchased 60 MHz of additional spectrum in the 2600 MHz band from the Communications Authority of Kenya, for a gross consideration of $40million.

Listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Airtel Africa has presence in 14 African countries – primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa. Airtel Kenya is one of Airtel Africa Plc largest markets by revenue. The licence is valid from July 2022 for a period of 15 years.

“This additional spectrum will support our 4G network capacity expansion in the market for both mobile data and fixed wireless home broadband capability, and will allow for future 5G rollout, providing significant capacity to accommodate our continued strong data growth in the country,” the telco said in a statement at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) signed by Simon O’Hara, Group Company Secretary, Airtel Africa Plc.

“This investment reflects our continued confidence in the opportunity inherent in the Kenya market, supporting the local communities and economies through furthering digital inclusion and connectivity,” Airtel Africa said.