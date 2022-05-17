Airtel premieres ‘Touching Lives Season 6’

Airtel Nigeria – a leading telecommunications service provider, has premiered the sixth edition of its flagship and award-winning corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative – Airtel Touching Lives in Lagos.

Airtel Touching Lives is aimed at providing succour to the underprivileged, hard to reach, vulnerable, and disadvantaged in society.

Speaking at the premiere, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, praised Airtel Nigeria for its unwavering support for less privileged Nigerians, describing the telco as a role model for all.

“Airtel sets a good example for individuals and institutions. They have exemplified the true Lagosian spirit of working together by collaborating with the government to build a sustainable nation,” he said.

“As individuals and organizations, let us join Airtel in reaching out to and empowering the less fortunate,” said the governor, who was represented by Sam Egube, commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget.

Similarly, Bamidele Abiodun, wife of the Ogun state governor and also present at the event, praised Airtel’s efforts in providing relief for the vulnerable and maintaining a robust campaign to encourage other organizations to embrace philanthropy.

“I would encourage Airtel to continue doing what they are doing and to expand the Airtel Touching Lives program to have a greater impact.” I would like to implore Airtel and other organizations to continue sharing these inspiring stories for the rest of the world to emulate. I am honored to be associated with Airtel Touching Lives, and I look forward to working with Airtel in the future.”

Speaking at the event, Ibukun Awosika, former chairman of First Bank Nigeria, appreciated Airtel for going above and beyond to alleviate some of the burdens on hardworking Nigerians through its CSR Initiative.

Read also: Rattlesnake: 5 stars for Nollywood’s second remake

A recipient of Airtel Touching Lives Season 5, who survived a horrific accident that damaged his urinary tract until Airtel intervened and supported him with N8,000,000 (Eight Million Naira) for corrective surgery in the United Kingdom, praised Airtel for giving him a second chance at life.

“I’ve always heard about stories like this on television and radio, but I never imagined such an opportunity would come to my door for free,” he said. Airtel gave me a second chance with no strings attached.”

Surendran Chemmenkotil, managing director and chief executive officer of Airtel Nigeria, stated that the initiative has not only achieved milestones but has also provided real assistance to individuals, communities, groups, and institutions since its inception.

“In Season 6, Airtel Nigeria assisted in the reconstruction of a dream, a life, and a hospital.” We assisted children in regaining their confidence, obtaining an education, and testing millions for COVID. We turned our sorrowful tears into joyful tears.”

In his closing remarks, he encouraged other corporate entities and well-meaning individuals to work together to improve society, as collaboration to solve societal problems can make a significant difference, and if the privileged continue to support the needy, society will excel and triumph at a faster pace.

The format of Airtel Touching Lives is similar to that of a reality television show, with the public able to nominate causes, communities, and underprivileged people/people with special needs.

Following that, Airtel evaluates and selects the causes to support, and the activities are filmed and broadcasted on terrestrial and satellite television stations to inspire other corporate organizations and well-meaning individuals to join in supporting the weak throughout society.