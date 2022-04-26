Airtel confirms super-agent full licence approval by CBN

Airtel Africa Plc has confirmed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has awarded its subsidiary, Airtel Mobile Commerce Nigeria Limited, with a full super- agent licence.

The licence allows Airtel Africa to create an agency network that can service the customers of licenced Nigerian banks, payment service banks and licenced mobile money operators in Nigeria.

Read also: VFD Group and future of Sustainable Investments

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.