Agusto, GCR affirm ‘AAA’ long term credit rating of InfraCredit

...with stable outlook

Chinua Azubike
Managing Director/CEO of InfraCredit, Chinua Azubike

Rating agencies, Agusto & Co (Agusto) and Global Credit Ratings (GCR) have re-affirmed the “AAA” credit rating of Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company Limited (InfraCredit). InfraCredit is a specialized infrastructure credit guarantee institution backed by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, GuarantCo and InfraCo Africa (Private Infrastructure Development Group companies), KfW Development Bank, Africa Finance Corporation, and…

