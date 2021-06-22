USTDA, InfraCredit partner to develop quality infrastructure in Nigeria

InfraCredit, a ‘AAA’ rated specialised infrastructure credit guarantee institution, backed by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Private Infrastructure Development Group companies GuarantCo and InfraCo Africa, KfW Development Bank, Africa Finance Corporation and African Development Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with U.S. Trade and Development Agency to bring high-quality U.S. infrastructure solutions to…