Despite the pandemic reigning havoc across the globe, the total value of money used in financing long term projects in Africa rose to an all-time high in 2020. The total value of project financing that reached a final close, stood at $30.07 billion in 2020, the highest in a decade, according to Linklaters. That’s double…

