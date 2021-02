In pursuit of its business diversification strategy, Africa Prudential Plc has appointed Zubaida Mahey Rasheed to its Board of Directors as an Independent Non-Executive Director. The appointment is to strengthen the Company, as it seeks to consolidate on its digital transformation drive and pivoting from its core registrar business to providing digital solutions and technology…

