Afreximbank posts US$150.75m net income in H1 2020

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank)’s net income rose by 10 percent from US$137.63 million in June 2019 to US$150.75 million in June 2020, mainly as a result of strong growth in net fee and commission income, which rose by 134 percent.

The Bank on Monday released its unaudited financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which delivers solid performance in H1 2020 despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on socio-economic conditions globally.

Net interest income for the period grew by 17 percent to US$285.71 million (2019: US$243.93 million). The Net Interest Margin improved from 3.3 percent to 3.7 percent, driven by lower costs of funds as interest rates declined globally. Total revenues were strong, rising by 4.4 percent compared to the first half of 2019, to amount to US$519.8million. Fees and commission income supported the growth in revenues, reflecting continuing progress towards achieving the Bank’s goal of diversifying its revenue sources.

Total assets increased by 34 percent from US$14.44 billion as of 31 December 2019 to US$19.35 billion as of 30 June 2020, largely driven by a 26 percent increase in loans to US$15.20 billion and a 76 percent increase in cash and cash equivalents to US$3.91 billion. The high liquidity level was in response to the uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Liquidity sources were well-diversified by geography and products, with African sources accounting for almost 40 percent, an indication of progress being made under the Bank’s Africa Resource Mobilization Initiative.

Despite the growth in total assets, the Bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio remained strong at 23% in line with the Bank’s Capital Management Policy targets. The capitalization level was supported by equity injection, internal capital generation, and the nature of collateralization of some of the loan assets funded during the period.

Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank, said, “Our financial performance in the first half of the year was pleasing and demonstrated that we remained focused on delivering value to Shareholders even as we pursued the Bank’s development agenda and intensified our support to our continent in its effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus disease and its devastating economic consequences. The observed outcome reflected the wisdom of the COVID-19 response measures the Bank launched in mid-March which prioritized the health of its workforce, support for the Bank’s member countries to manage the impact of the pandemic and the need to deliver an acceptable financial performance with minimal credit losses.

As with previous economic shocks, the Bank launched a key multi-billion US dollar intervention tool known as the Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA) which aimed at supporting sovereigns, financial institutions, and corporates to deal with the economic and health impacts of COVID-19. Funding under the facility has been made available to ensure continued access to international trade finance, procurement of vital COVID-19 containment material, food, and agricultural input as well as promoting the manufacturing of medical and healthcare products in Africa. As of 30 June 2020, the Bank had disbursed more than US$3.5 billion under this PATIMFA. In addition, the Bank provided a grant of US$3 million towards the COVID-19 Special Fund set up by the African Union as well as to the African Center for Disease Control and other agencies.

Despite the adverse effects of the pandemic, the Bank remains well prepared to continue to support the continent while delivering development impact and value to shareholders.”