AfDB’s annual meeting in Kenya to spotlight global financial reform

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) is set to host 4,000 participants at its 2024 annual meeting and also celebrate its 60th anniversary in Nairobi, Kenya.

Vincent Nmehielle, secretary-general of AfDB, said this at a press conference at its Abidjan headquarters ahead of the Annual Meetings 2024.

“About 4,000 participants representing the bank group’s governors, executive directors, development partners, academic institutions, civil society, public and private sectors, and management and staff of the bank are expected to attend the meetings,” he said.

He said the 2024 annual meetings will take place in Nairobi, Kenya from May 27 to 31, 2024, under the theme: “Africa’s Transformation, the African Development Bank Group, and the Reform of the Global Financial Architecture”.

“This theme was chosen to give the bank group’s governors the chance to share their experiences on the progress made by their respective countries in transforming their economies, the main obstacles encountered along the way and the key reforms implemented to overcome them,” Nmehielle stated.

He said the objective of the annual meeting is a statutory event of the bank group, decision-making, review of the annual report and other activities during the preceding financial year.

“The notable thing about it is AfDB turns 60 this year which is a very significant milestone. This anniversary will commence with a short event on day 3 signifying AfDB’s 60 years of making a difference,” Nmehielle said.

The government of Kenya and the African Development Bank Group Signed a Memorandum of Understanding on hosting the bank group’s annual meetings in the East African country in 2024.

The annual meetings are the AfDB’s most important event, bringing around 3,000 delegates and participants together each year.

During the meetings, the institution, along with its shareholders, takes stock of the progress made during the past year. They are also a unique forum for representatives from governments, businesses, civil society, think tanks, universities and the media to discuss key questions on African development.

Kevin Urama, chief economist and vice president for economic governance and knowledge management said there will be four separate knowledge events which will be presidential dialogue considering how Africa has fared in the transformation and what roles to play.