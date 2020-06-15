AELLA inaugurates Health Insurance with free 30-day coverage

Aella, a fintech startup, has stated its readiness to provide quality health insurance coverage for over 500,000 Nigerians in 2020 by making available a 30-day, N800, 000 worth of healthcare coverage for participants signed up on its Aella app.

The company which recently launched Aella Care, a health insurance scheme in partnership with Hygeia; a foremost HMO in Nigeria to support the Federal Government’s drive in boosting the country’s insurance scheme, said the resolve to make it more attractive to get more people on board was reached based on the high number of people who signed up in its pilot week.

This gave the hunch that more Nigerians will sign up on the Aella health insurance plan if knowledge about the benefits of protection from the rising costs of healthcare services in the country is understood.

It said paid customers and new users will have access to general consultation, pharmacy benefits, antenatal care, and delivery services, accidents, and emergencies, dental care, surgeries, and more on them for free for 30 days.

Co-founder and chief executive officer, Akin Jones said to get under the health insurance care, interested persons must download the Aella App as the access is open for all to enjoy the benefits.

Jones said though Aella App was launched as a digital lending platform, the recurrent theme where 25 percent of the loans were being used to pay for medical expenses, second only to small business loans and other bill payments opened up to them the situation in the health insurance system. The app, he said provides users with a fast medium to ensure their health, access loans, and pay bills. Its monthly subscription and credit payment model allows millions of underbanked users access services that have hitherto been inaccessible to them

As of 2016, only three percent of healthcare expenditure in Nigeria was paid for using Health Insurance, and to bridge this gap, Aella is using a four-pronged approach which includes trust, access, pricing, and education.