Adron Homes sees hope in Nigeria, recommits to bridging housing gap

Adron Homes and Properties says there is still hope in Nigeria and its economy despite the prevailing challenges.

The frontline real estate investment and development firm in Nigeria expressed this hope when it celebrated Nigeria at 62.

The company reaffirmed its confidence in a great Nigeria where basic facilities will be available, noting that 62 years of nationhood “is no small feat.”

“As a country, we have so many things to be grateful for; a glance at world events would certainly give us reasons to be thankful.

“Undoubtedly, we may not yet be where we want to be, but as our democracy and independence develop, things can only become better, ” Aare Adetola Emmanuel King, the company’s Group Managing Director, noted

He believes that Nigerians are a great group of people who impact the world positively in different facets of life, citing the likes of Amusan in sports.

He added that the entertainment industry had equally brought the country to the international stage with a number of the country’s A-List record artists and Nollywood actors making the nation proud.

He also noted that many young Nigerians were taking the lead in technology as well and all these were worthy of celebration.

The company, which took to the streets of major cities in Nigeria to celebrate the country, reassured that it remained committed to bridging the housing gap in the country and throughout Africa.

“We believe that accessibility and availability of decent housing for citizens is a key element of a great nation,” the GMD said.

He added that the company’s mission of making incredible housing affordable for all Nigerians regardless of social class remained their priority.

“We at Adron Homes deem it fit to celebrate with the nation by giving a whopping 50 percent discount on all our estates across the country; it is our modest way of commemorating this wonderful country’s unity in diversity,” the GMD said.

He revealed that Adron Homes took pleasure in offering its clients affordable land with flexible payment options, as well as a variety of ready-to-live apartments and housing solutions.