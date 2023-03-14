Adrenalina penetrates Nigeria’s market, targets SMEs growth

The Adrenalina, a new co-working space in Lagos has launched its official platform to enable Nigerian start-up firms and entrepreneurs to grow their businesses seamlessly.

Chukwuerika Achum, chief executive officer at The Adrenalina in his address at the launch held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Delog House, 369 Borno Way, Yaba-Lagos State said the core focus of the co-working space firm is entrepreneurship collaboration, and innovation, among others.

“Our goal is to solve the problem of setting up a business by providing the needed structures to run a seamless business. We are in business to create enabling environments to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) thrive.

Besides, to set up our community members in such a way to foster their dream business ideas,” he said.

Achum reiterated that with The Adrenalina, start-up firms have the platform to navigate the challenges of the factors of running a successful business such as land, human capital, and finance among others by providing the needed assistance to upcoming entrepreneurs and SMEs beclouded with the challenges of sustaining a thriving business.

Tejumade Salami, head of business excellence at The Adrenalina said the firm unveils an ecosystem where business communities can be assisted to stimulate business growth through financing, publicity through newsletters, and podcast services, among others.

According to Salami, “The Adrenalina poised to help young entrepreneurs structure their finances, offer training, marketing, and inculcate accounting skills that will help members thrive in their business.

“The idea is to enable creative entrepreneurs and freelancers to have more enhancing environments to work, innovate and collaborate. “Beyond the services we provide, we are looking to build an ecosystem by integrating many value-driving initiatives to enhance the growth and success of our subscribers.”

She furthermore explained that subscription to the working space will avail an entrepreneur the opportunity to be guided and trained by other members of the community without charges. However, she disclosed that certain special training will come at a price that will be made known to the subscriber at the point of registration.

In his speech, Ayodele Arowosegbe, marketing consultant at The Adrenalina, revealed that the firm help entrepreneurs structure their businesses and train them to attract investors and meet other added values such as abiding by business regulations