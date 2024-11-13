Access Bank Plc recognised as top employer by Forbes

Access Bank Plc, a Nigerian multinational commercial bank under Access Group, has been ranked among the top 10 African companies to work for in 2024 by Forbes, an American business magazine.

This was revealed in its eighth annual ranking of the World’s Best Employers 2024 in partnership with Statista, a market research firm in Germany.

The report surveyed 3,000 employers in over 50 countries who work for multinational corporate groups that employ more than 1,000 workers and operate in at least two of the six continental regions of the world (Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean, North America and Oceania).

About 850 companies were ranked across 48 countries. Access Bank Plc was ranked 565th among 850 but 10th among the top 10 African companies to work for in 2024.

According to Forbes, respondents were asked whether they would recommend their company to family or friends and to rate it based on such criteria as salary, talent development, and remote work options.

Access Bank Plc was founded on February 8, 1989, and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. It engages in several banking and financial services and operates through Corporate and Investment Banking, Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, and Business Banking.

The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers banking products and services to multinationals, large domestic corporates, and other institutional clients.

The Commercial Banking segment includes banking products and services for non-institutional clients, medium, and small corporations, and financial services to the public sector, commercial institutions, and oriental corporations.

The Retail Banking segment serves as the retail arm of the bank and provides financial products and services to individuals and the private banking division.

The Business Banking segment comprises business solutions to support the business needs of small and medium-scale enterprises.

