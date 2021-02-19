BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Acadasuite gets AFDB support to develop customised learning device for basic education

Acadasuite
AcadaSuite looks to develop a customised learning device that uniquely provides different teaching methodologies with AFDB

With support from the African development bank (AFDB), AcadaSuite looks to develop a customised learning device that uniquely provides different teaching methodologies, which promotes indigenous languages both offline and online at the basic education level in Nigeria. Acadasuite is a novel digital platform that offers quality, accessible and affordable education to all learners in Africa,…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.