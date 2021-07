Tricycle riders under the umbrella body of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) and Aba Tricycle Riders Integrated Welfare Association (ATRIWA) have praised the unveiling of Keke Pass in Umuahia and Aba. Speaking at the launch, Chisom John, chairman, Aba Tricycle Riders Integrated Welfare Association (ATRIWA) Umuahia Zone, applauded the company for the initiative, noting…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login