AACCI lauds Sanwo-Olu on infrastructure development

The Asian African Chamber of Commerce and Investment (AACCI) has awarded Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the executive governor of Lagos State with the Leadership Award in Infrastructural Development.

He was awarded on the merit of overseeing the growth in infrastructural development and the birthing of new opportunities and economic empowerment in the state.

Ope George, Special Adviser to the Governor on Public-Private Partnerships received the award on behalf of the Lagos State Governor at the ceremony of the investiture of the newly appointed president of the Nigerian chapter of the AACCI, Anrinle Ahmed Adekunle at Radisson Hotel, GRA, Ikeja Lagos.

The Lekki Deep Seaport, Lagos Rice Mill, the 18.75 killometres Eleko-Epe rigid pavement six-lane expressway, the first phase of the 13 kilometers of the Lagos Blue Light Rail, and the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History were amongst the list of infrastructures commissioned during Sanwo-Olu’s tenure as Governor in order to open the economy of Lagos and boost its mega city status.

GD Singh, Global founder of AACCI told BusinessDay that the goal of AACCI is to encourage trade between Nigeria and Asian nations.

The AACCI, he added, is developing methods to assist SMEs in achieving the balance they require as emerging businesses and in addressing the issue of youth unemployment in Nigeria.

Anamene Uzockukwu Levi, the founder and CEO of Bace & Eclise Nigeria Ltd was awarded the Most Promising Enterprise (Innovation) in Information Communication Technology on the merit of being part the first indigenous company that started recycling phone screens in Nigeria with five branches nationwide in the space of 11 years.

Boyega Isiaka, the chairman of Edgefield Group was awarded a leadership award in National building and human development, while Michel Deelen, Consul-General, The Kingdom of Netherlands was awarded the Diplomatic Excellence Award for Support of the smallholder farmers in Nigeria.

Other awardees include Prince Abiodun Oluseyin, CEO Bifarmas Ltd for the Leadership Award in Extractive Industry, Emmanuel Umenwa, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Geneith Pharmaceutical Limited for the Leadership Award in Pharmaceutical Industry and Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao, Director-General Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization, for the Leadership Award in Tourism, Arts and Culture.