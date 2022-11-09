1000 students qualify for MTN’s mPulse Spelling Bee second round

One thousand primary and secondary school students have successfully passed the first round of the 2022 edition of the mPulse Spelling Bee competition.

The shortlisted students were the participants with the highest score from the over 10,000 who registered for the competition.

The 2022 edition of the competition commenced on August 8 for primary and secondary school students within Nigeria between 9 and 15 years old with the goal of helping participants improve their vocabulary, become more competitive, and utilise their full potential.

According to a statement by the organisers, the second round of the competition has already commenced on the mPulse website, just like the first.

“In the second round, participants will be required to correctly answer 20 spelling questions, each with a definition and etymology within 20 seconds to progress to the final round.

Adia Sowho, the chief marketing officer at MTN Nigeria speaking on this year’s edition, said, “The goal of the mPulse Spelling Bee is to help students develop their vocabulary, participate in healthy competition, and access pertinent resources to help them reach their full potential. We hope that this edition keeps our youngsters goal-oriented, competitive, and resilient to overcome hurdles as we continue to be devoted to offering more enabling platforms for youth education and empowerment in our communities.”

This year’s competition will reward the top 20 spellers with over N8 million cash prizes, laptops, smartphones, and more for them and their teachers.

The spelling bee champion’s school will be rewarded with state-of-the-art Information and Communication Technology (ICT) devices while the champion gets the opportunity to become MTN chief executive office for a day.

Round 2 started on Monday, October 31, 2022 and ended on Monday November 7, 2022.