When it mattered most: The game changer (3)

In his sermon, Adeboye said when God is silent, it simply means it is now the responsibility of his children to act. He added that “from now on it is going to be on fire.” Speaking to his members, Adeboye said: “Some jokers said churches should not open for three months. Who is your commander? God of Boko Haram, let the devil try any nonsense, from now on it is going to be fire for fire.” Speaking further, the RCCG general overseer said,

“I don’t want to say much because I know some people may want to twist it but I have searched the bible from cover to cover and there is nowhere in the bible where God said a child of God cannot defend himself. If you find the place let me know.

He said that if they slap you on the right cheek, turn left, He said that one. If they now slap the left, what did he say? When God is silent, do you know the meaning of that, it simply means over to you.

“Every enemy of the church, as long as my Father is still on the throne, as long as Jesus lives, as long as His name is the consuming fire, if they don’t repent, the fire of God will consume them. I’m not talking to everybody; I’m only talking to my children.

Only my children come to the Holy Ghost Service.” His statement came on the heels of the Sunday, June 5, 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State by terrorists. About 40 worshippers were killed in the attack while over 80 others were injured.”

(i) “Sunday Telegraph” newspaper front page headline: “It’s time for self defence, say ethnic nationalities.”

· Self-preservation, first law of nature – Ohaneze

· State, local government police, solution – Afenifere

· CDS [Chief of Defence Staff] Statement unfortunate – PANDEF

It was a real shocker and monumental wake-up call when “Daily Independent” newspaper June 13, 2022, devoted its front page to the headline: “Bandits abduct 50 wedding guests along Sokoto – Zamfara highway”

“Armed bandits have abducted no fewer than 50 wedding guests travelling along the Sokoto-Zamfara road.

Those abducted, according to sources, included telephone marketers at the popular Be beji Plaza in Gusau.

They were returning to Gusau after attending a wedding of their colleague in Sokoto State when the incident happened between Tureta-Bakura road around 6p.m on Saturday.

The vehicles conveying the wedding guests were a Toyota coaster bus belonging to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), a Gusau Local Government Secretariat staff vehicle and two other private vehicles.

Secretary of Union of Communication, Zamfara State, Ashiru Zurmi, while narrating the incident to newsmen in Gusau on Sun day said one of the vehicles conveying the guests developed fault at Tureta in Sokoto State and it was fixed by an automobile mechanic after about 40 minutes.

He said the bandits bushed the vehicles after they repaired the faulty vehicle along Tureta-Bakura road and over 50 persons were abducted.

Zurmi noted that more than 20 persons later managed to escape, while some of them sustained various degrees of injuries.

“It happened that their motor developed a fault at Tureta and they got a mechanic; for about 40 minutes, he assisted them and got the motor re-paired. They started coming to Zamfara but within the Tureta and Bakura axis, the kidnappers ambushed them. Over 50 people were abducted but Alhamdulilah over 20 people escaped,” Zurmi said.

He confirmed that 30 members are currently in captivity and the abductors have contacted the members of their union, confirming that they are with them.

“We have identified thirty members that are still in captivity, luckily today they used phones of those captives (about five of our members) to call us; they only notified us that they are with them.”

According to him, no ransom has been demanded yet by the bandits.

The secretary of the Union also suspected the involvement of informants which he said might have informed the kidnappers about their movement.

“Definitely something like that happened; we have that in our minds that there was an informant that gave the information to the bandits to attack them because it was just only them, other passenger cars were passing but they did not care about them, they only concentrated on the coaster bus that has Zamfara government number.”

Zurmi appealed to relevant authorities for urgent intervention and to ensure safe return of the abductees.

He also gave a 48-hour ultimatum for security agencies and government authorities to ensure the rescue of the abductees.”

On June 3, 2022, the front page of “ThisDay” newspaper left us gasping for breath in shock and horror.

Headline: “Methodist prelate alleges kidnappers took them to gully full of corpses of beheaded victims”

· Says those who arrested them were Fulanis from Mali and Sudan

· Again accuses military of complicity

· Declares Nigeria needs nationalist not tribalist as president.

“The Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu-Uche yesterday revealed that the kidnappers who abducted them took them to a gully full of corpses of headed victims. Revealing further those who captured them were from Mali and Sudan.