What every leader should know about high workplace attrition

People don’t often leave an organization; they leave the leader. Nevertheless, there are many issues to consider when reviewing high workplace attrition. While you may offer a more supportive leadership style, some staff turnover may be inevitable, such as growth, change in career, or relocation, while others can be deterred. Below are some reasons to consider.

First, micromanagement can have huge implications that can drive team members away. Not only does it limit creativity, but it also implies that you don’t trust employees to make the right decisions on their own. Micromanagement can also lead to burnout, affecting productivity and company success. The employee will likely consider joining a company that offers a more supportive approach to management offering a more supportive management approach.

It is wise to avoid micromanagement. While it can be daunting to let go of projects, delegating to your team members will allow employees to feel valued, trusted, and confident to complete the task. Seeing your employees complete these tasks will help you to see their skills first-hand and allow for timely feedback. Managing expectations instead of tasks is essential to zone out the micromanagement phase and offer more freedom to employees. Therefore, ensure that before the job is given to a team member, you have clarified your thoughts and goals on the task. This enhances communication between yourself and the employee and gives them a clear structure before you trust them with the job.

… employers must consider the reasons for high workplace attrition, mainly if they are due to reasons that can be prevented in the future. This requires spotting signs at the earliest opportunity and understanding employee concerns properly

Second, offering feedback to employees is a small implementation that can go far; not only does it show recognition, but it’s also a huge factor that can help them succeed. Regular personal meetings are an excellent opportunity to provide feedback, allowing employees to address any areas they are particularly struggling in. As a leader, the purpose is not to provide top-down performance feedback, assess the company’s performance, or evaluate the status of specific projects. Instead, the employee needs to take centre stage. It would be best to ask questions to discover more about their goals and ambitions and any concerns or pain points.

Third, not providing any opportunities for employees to grow can cause them to feel stuck in their roles and feel as though their hard work and commitment aren’t recognized. A different company that can offer a role of higher authority will eventually become more appealing after plenty of time in the same position, not only for income but to demonstrate their skills further. Offering promotions for existing employees rather than hiring externally is one way to provide growth opportunities. Communication is vital in this instance to ensure that employee has clarity on how they need to perform for this to be possible; for example, provide a checklist of goals over a realistic time frame; this way, both you and the employees can assess how close they are to the next step. Alternatively, providing relevant training courses for staff allows them to educate themselves and stay updated with the industry, thus being an excellent opportunity for growth.

Fourth, feeling undervalued and unappreciated can be a problem. Good pay is excellent, but they barely scratch the surface when creating a culture where employees feel appreciated, cared for, and understood. If employees feel their work is not valued and their contributions go unnoticed, they are likely to lack motivation. They may consider leaving and offering a more supportive management approach to their current role for a more rewarding and enjoyable job. Understanding an employee’s concerns, values, needs, and hopes for the future is crucial to retain your top talent. Efforts should be made to communicate and understand individuals’ needs and inspirations, so their hard work can be recognized in a way that has the maximum impact.

Fifth, flexible working options offer a practical solution for employees. It can help those using unreliable public transport, those who need to take their children to school, or those with sick family members, to name a few. Implementing flexible working options where employees can be more autonomous and set their schedules offers a healthier work-life balance; without it, employees may turn to a different company that does provide this benefit.

To incorporate flexible working into the organization, you can start by selecting the core working hours in which every employee must be present – but outside of this, employees can decide when they start and finish. On top of this, switching to a hybrid workplace where employees split their time between the workplace and working remotely can increase productivity and allows them to use their time more efficiently – not to mention it’s an attractive factor to job-seekers.

Sixth, overworking employees may be an issue. There may be times when employees will have additional responsibilities, particularly while many companies are making significant redundancies, resulting in employees having an enormous workload. However, leaders must monitor the workload of all employees and find ways to protect them from burnout and stress caused by unavoidable workloads. Without doing so, the staff is more likely to search for another role that offers a better work-life balance.

On the other hand, employees must have enough work and understand their contribution to the organization’s overall mission, vision, and success. This is another area where regular personal meetings with employees are particularly beneficial. You can use this time to ask questions to your employee about how they are finding the workload and alter it based on their answers. Additionally, a preventative employee well-being strategy is key to understanding employees’ feelings. It’s crucial to offer early support to employees who feel stressed, burnt out, or disengaged, which could be related to their workload.

In conclusion, employers must consider the reasons for high workplace attrition, mainly if they are due to reasons that can be prevented in the future. This requires spotting signs at the earliest opportunity and understanding employee concerns properly. High workplace attrition not only affects the efficiency of an organization but also comes at a huge cost to businesses. It’s essential to understand why past employees have left to prepare for the foreseeable and secure future business success.