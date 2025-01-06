The role of nonprofit organisations in supporting displaced people in northern Nigeria

“In 2018, a young boy was forced to hide in the bush for days without food or water as he narrowly escaped death while Fulani herdsmen unleashed terror, shooting and burning villages. His father was burned alive in their home, and his mother was shot, leaving him to flee a fate that claimed his family,” said Prayer Nwagboso, founder and CEO of Naza Agape Foundation, a non-profit organisation that has supported over 5,000 displaced individuals since 2018.

Prayer added that during conflicts between farmers and herdsmen, women and girls who are attacked or captured often face brutal outcomes, including rape or death. For thousands of people displaced in Northern Nigeria, this is their heart-breaking reality. Conflict and hardship have stolen their homes, families and their dreams.

The Northern region of Nigeria has faced persistent displacement for years, driven by armed conflicts, communal clashes, and natural disasters such as flooding. These challenges have forced thousands of individuals to leave behind their homes, livelihoods, and sense of security annually.

In a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), an estimated 1,134,828 from 251,082 households were internally displaced in Nigeria in 2023. The 2023 Internally Displaced Persons Report by the NBS shows that Borno State recorded the highest number of displaced households, with 206,753. In the state, 877,299 were internally displaced, representing 77.3 percent of the entire surveyed population.

According to the report, Boko Haram insurgency reported 81.2 percent, farmers/herders clash (16.2 percent), banditry/kidnapping (1.6 percent) as the major sources of displacements. “This indicates that the displacement of persons is more human-induced than flooding or any other form of natural disaster,” the report said.

Displacement can result from human activities or poor infrastructure, such as the collapse of the Alau Dam in Maiduguri on September 10, 2024, which submerged 70 percent of the city and displaced up to 800,000 residents. Recent heavy rains have caused flooding in several local government areas, prompting President Bola Tinubu to open IDP camps for those affected.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), “the flood situation across Nigeria has become a major humanitarian crisis, with 31 states and 180 local government areas (LGAs) severely affected.

“Over 1,083,141 individuals have been impacted by the relentless rains, leading to widespread displacement, loss of lives, and destruction of homes and livelihoods. The floods have left 641,598 persons displaced, 285 people dead, and 2,504 injured. Houses, farmlands, and critical infrastructure have been devastated, with 98,242 homes affected.”

Women, children, and the elderly among displaced individuals are the most vulnerable, often relying on external support. Nonprofit organizations in Nigeria play a crucial role in aiding displaced people in the North by providing humanitarian relief, education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and advocacy.

Case study

One major nonprofit organisation that has consistently played a significant role in helping displaced people in the North is the Naza Agape Foundation. Since 2018, the Naza Agape Foundation has supported over 5,000 displaced individuals from the Mangu IDP camp Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Jos North, Jos East, and Jos South local government areas. Additionally, we have successfully collaborated with various organisations to enhance our impact and reach. Recently, the foundation collaborated with the Back to Hope Foundation, an initiative supporting displaced children in Northern Nigeria. Outreach was conducted, and funds were acquired from campaigns to support these displaced individuals.

How nonprofit organisations can help displaced people

“Nonprofits play a critical role in aiding displaced people in the North by providing immediate relief such as food, water, clothing, and shelter,” said Prayer Nwagboso. “They can also support access to education through tuition-free schools, school supplies, and safe learning spaces. Livelihood support for widows and youth through skills programmes and business grants, healthcare services like medical outreach and trauma recovery, and advocacy efforts to secure rights and integration into host communities are equally essential.”

Prayer added that people are displaced, and they often lose everything, including their livelihoods. Many of these individuals are farmers, and their farmlands are often destroyed. “In 2018, I had the privilege of working in the first IDP camp in Jos, and it was a painful experience. Upon arrival, the camp reeked of the scent of those who had been hiding in the bush. Nonprofits can make a significant impact by providing immediate relief, including essential items such as food, clothing, shelter, and hygiene products,” she said.

“Displaced individuals need sustenance, with many living in government schools. Access to education is crucial, offering free schooling for children and entrepreneurship skills for adults. Skill development and empowerment programs are essential to help them start businesses. Additionally, these individuals often suffer deep psychological trauma, such as witnessing the loss of loved ones. Professional mental health support is vital, as healing is a long-term process that requires ongoing care, not just a one-time intervention.”

Challenges faced by nonprofit organisations in helping displaced people

Prayer added that nonprofits face challenges in assisting displaced people, including limited funding, insecurity in conflict zones, difficult terrain, lack of infrastructure, and cultural barriers such as mistrust of outsiders, which hinder their outreach efforts.

“Transitioning from relief to long-term development requires significant resources for sustainability,” Prayer said. “Despite these challenges, our organisation remains a beacon of hope, addressing immediate needs while empowering displaced individuals for self-sufficiency through education, healthcare, and livelihood support.” She also noted that security concerns limit their ability to operate, with harassment, threats, making it difficult to access vulnerable areas in the North.

The way out

To overcome these challenges, nonprofit organizations need support from the government, international donors, and the private sector to secure consistent funding and resources. The government can enhance security in vulnerable areas by deploying personnel, promoting peace-building efforts, and addressing the root causes of conflicts. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives can also address key issues such as education, healthcare, and skill development. Additionally, nonprofits should focus on capacity building and strengthening systems for accountability to attract more support from donors and the public.

