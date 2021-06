I have always felt the urge to simply yank off whatever is dear to anyone who perpetuates gender based violence. I grit my teeth and hold back the tears when a man begins his confessions of how he molested his daughter or his friends daughter from age 12. These days everyone is involved; fathers, teachers,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login