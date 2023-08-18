The non-negotiable list of 20 red flags to be aware of in interviews

Again, thank God it is Friday. There is a lot going on. Is there a re-introduction of petroleum subsidy? Good question.

In the HRM world there are going to be layoffs and a need to hire. If you ever interview job candidates, you need a non-negotiable list and someone sent me this and I thought to share it with you.

This list is used during the interview process to help identify “warning signs” that candidates are not a good fit for the organization or position. When a candidate shows one of these warning signs, he/she are no longer considered as a potential hire. The compiler of this list claims he used such a list quite effectively and curbed their turnover by over 90% in one year.

The genesis of the list were the many occasions where a new employee did not work out (fired or resigned), one of the interviewers would say something like “You know, when I interviewed him/her I noticed they . . . Clearly every case is different, and exceptions can be made.

When it comes to interviewing, trust your gut. I know personally my gut speaks to me and on many occasions even before the red flags show up I know who will or will not be hired. Here is a list of 20 sample non-negotiable traits and behaviours that should be red flags for most jobs and most people.

This list will help you start creating a list of your own, using warning signs for behaviour that clashes with your company culture. The candidate could not look me in the eye (exceptions should be made for those who have Asperger’s or other inhibiting conditions and for cultural traits). He/She could not answer the most rudimentary questions succinctly and directly, but instead provided a wandering and vague “answer.” We call it waffling.

The candidate did not show up to the interview on time and appeared not to have a legitimate excuse. During the first chat/interview, asked about how many vacation days or work breaks were allowed. They did not know what the organization does and/or what their job function is going to be.

The candidate bad-mouthed their current or last boss/employer. Exhibited a high degree of drama when discussing their current or past employment experiences. Moved very slowly and showed very little energy (exceptions should be made for those who have disabilities or other inhibiting conditions).

The candidate could not share an honest and candid response to the great interview question, “please share the single greatest mistake you have made in your job in the last three years.” According to a poll, 43% of Chief HRMs believe that the number one reason new employees do not work out is that they cannot take feedback for example they are perfect people and do not make any mistakes.

Fielding answers to this interview question can be quite entertaining, as nine out of ten people will either, share a mistake and promptly blame others for it or sit silently for minutes on end not being able to think of anything they have done wrong–in three years.

The candidate had inappropriate language or dress. Chewed gum during the interview. Displayed behaviour that showed a lack of politeness, disrespect, or messiness. For example, when accepting a glass or bottle of water at the beginning of the interview, they left the used cup or bottle on the table, instead of offering to throw it out or bring it to the break room. One recruiter recounted how one of her candidates had the audacity to come into the interview with a drink, only to leave it on her desk, condensation and all.

The candidate provided inconsistent and/or conflicting information or answers. They looked at their cell phone, fielded a phone call or responded to a text during the interview. Did not ask probing questions about the job or organization when afforded the opportunity and/or exhibited a general lack of curiosity about both.

They expressed weaknesses that clearly did not sit well for the job position for example an introvert who prefers to work alone interviewing for a customer service position. The person clearly interviewed for “a job,” as opposed to showing passion for wanting to do the particular job.

Finally, where the candidate was invited for a second interview or asked to provide follow up information but did not respond in a timely manner. Create your own Non-Negotiable List to benchmark candidates against during the interview process. Use your list and make no exceptions, since the behaviour and actions are non-negotiable.

Trust your gut but also build your own checklist. Have a good weekend and as I always say, make sure you get some rest.