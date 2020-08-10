Principle 16 of the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018 (NCCG) deals with Remuneration Governance and provides that “The Board ensures that the Company remunerates fairly,responsibly and transparently so as to promote the achievement of strategic objectives and positive outcomes in the short, medium and long term.” Remuneration Governance is one of the most sensitive and sometimes controversial topics…

