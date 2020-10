There is currently an attempt by paid government hacks, fanatical supporters and ethnic/religious affiliates of the Buhari administration to minimise, obfuscate, and even deny the Lekki massacre by a unit of the Nigerian military on October 20, 2020 even though the massacre was captured live on social media and by both local and international journalists….

