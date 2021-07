In accounting, a company is assumed to have an infinite life divided into a finite period for financial reporting and performance review purposes. Almost all businesses want to be in existence till perpetuity. The word ‘going concern’ is a famous slogan, and companies, even large corporations like Enron, do fail not for lack of intention…

