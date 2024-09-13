The identity paradox: Traversing leadership in a performance-obsessed culture

leadership

The masks we wear as leaders often become the faces we see in the mirror. Leadership today isn’t just about guiding teams or hitting targets. It is about crafting and maintaining an identity. But what happens when that identity becomes more burden than strength? When do leaders feel compelled to not only live up to their own values but also the ever-growing expectations of productivity? It is a fine line, and as the pressure mounts, the question isn’t if the pressure will come, but how to navigate it without losing oneself in the process.

Identity-based leadership is rooted in the notion that effective leaders draw from their personal narratives, values, and cultural experiences to inspire others. This model of leadership encourages leaders to stay true to their authentic selves, which in turn fosters trust, connection, and a sense of purpose within their teams. However, as leaders increasingly focus on aligning their personal identity with their professional role, they face a dual burden: maintaining authenticity while meeting the escalating demands of organisational productivity.

Leaders who embrace identity-based leadership are often viewed as more relatable and empathetic, making them effective in building strong, loyal teams. Yet, as the global business environment becomes more competitive, these same leaders often feel an overwhelming pressure to deliver results, causing tension between their authentic leadership style and the traditional demands for output and efficiency.

The pressure for productivity is nothing new, but in the context of identity-based leadership, it takes on a new dimension. Today’s leaders are expected to perform at their peak while fostering inclusive, values-driven cultures. These dual expectations create immense strain. Leaders may find themselves questioning if their personal leadership style is hindering or enhancing their ability to meet hard targets.

Several factors contribute to the mounting pressure on productivity:

Globalisation and competition: Businesses operate in an increasingly global and competitive landscape. Leaders must balance their desire to maintain a personal leadership identity with the need to outperform competitors in a constantly changing environment. Technology and automation: As organisations adopt advanced technologies and automation, leaders feel the pressure to maximise productivity, often at the expense of personal interaction and mentorship, which are key components of identity-based leadership. Stakeholder expectations: Leaders today must meet the expectations of a diverse group of stakeholders—ranging from employees who crave authenticity to shareholders who demand financial results. The pressure to excel in both areas can create identity conflicts, as leaders may feel compelled to compromise their core values for short-term gains. The “Hustle Culture” and work-life balance: The prevailing culture that glorifies hustle and overwork amplifies the tension between personal well-being and professional success. Leaders often struggle with setting boundaries and maintaining their identity while being pressured to work longer and produce more.

Considering these challenges, how can leaders maintain their identity while navigating the pressure of productivity? Here are several practical strategies:

Redefine productivity beyond output: Leaders should shift the focus of productivity from purely quantitative measures to qualitative outcomes. This includes the well-being of employees, innovation, and long-term sustainability. Redefining what success looks like allows leaders to remain authentic while still meeting organisational goals. Leverage strengths-based leadership: Leaders who understand their personal strengths and leverage them in ways that align with the organisation’s objectives can effectively balance identity and productivity. Instead of feeling the need to conform to a specific leadership mould, they can focus on areas where their authentic leadership style brings the most value. Foster a culture of collaboration and accountability: Identity-based leaders should prioritise building collaborative, supportive teams. By empowering team members and fostering a sense of shared responsibility, leaders can delegate tasks without compromising their own identity or burning out from the pressure of delivering everything themselves. Adopt flexible leadership styles: While identity-based leadership emphasises authenticity, flexibility is key to success. Leaders must adapt their style to the demands of different situations without losing their core values. The ability to be both personal and pragmatic helps mitigate the conflict between identity and productivity. Balance long-term vision with short-term targets: Leaders should cultivate a long-term vision that aligns with their identity and values while setting realistic short-term productivity targets. Balancing these perspectives can help alleviate the pressure to constantly achieve at maximum levels, allowing room for personal growth and leadership evolution.

Beyond the day-to-day challenges, several macrotrends fuel the pressure on identity-based leadership and productivity:

The shift towards a purpose-driven economy: Employees and consumers alike are increasingly demanding that companies align with social, environmental, and ethical values. Leaders feel pressured to both embody these values and ensure their companies remain profitable—a balancing act that can strain both personal and organisational resources.

Employees and consumers alike are increasingly demanding that companies align with social, environmental, and ethical values. Leaders feel pressured to both embody these values and ensure their companies remain profitable—a balancing act that can strain both personal and organisational resources. Hybrid work and remote leadership: The shift to hybrid and remote work environments has complicated the role of leaders. Leaders now must navigate maintaining authenticity and connection in virtual spaces, all while ensuring team productivity and cohesion across distances.

The shift to hybrid and remote work environments has complicated the role of leaders. Leaders now must navigate maintaining authenticity and connection in virtual spaces, all while ensuring team productivity and cohesion across distances. Mental health awareness: The growing recognition of mental health’s role in productivity has placed additional pressure on leaders to provide emotional support for their teams while maintaining their own well-being. Identity-based leaders, in particular, may feel responsible for modelling healthy behaviours, which adds another layer of stress.

As the expectations on leaders continue to grow, the tension between identity-based leadership and productivity will remain a central challenge. Business and organisational leaders must strive to find balance by embracing flexibility, redefining productivity, and leveraging their unique leadership styles. By doing so, they can effectively lead with authenticity while navigating the pressures of today’s fast-paced, competitive environment.

About the author:

Dr Toye Sobande is a strategic leadership expert, lawyer, public speaker, and trainer. He is the CEO of Stephens Leadership Consultancy LLC, a strategy and management consulting firm offering creative insight and solutions to businesses and leaders. Email: [email protected]