The world was shocked by the spectacular collapse of the Western-propped government of Afghanistan in just eleven days following the withdrawal of troops by the United States and its Western partners from the country. Without fighting or offering any resistance whatsoever, the modern, sophisticated and expensively assembled Afghan army simply laid down their arms and…

