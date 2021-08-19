Taliban in aggressive hunt for US, NATO troops collaborators, UN says

The Taliban are intensifying an aggressive hunt for people who worked for and collaborated with NATO and US forces in the last twenty years a United Nations report has revealed.

The BBC reports that the Norwegian Centre produced confidential paper for Global Analyses, which provides the UN with intelligence information.

“The Taliban are arresting and threatening to kill, arrest family members of target individuals unless they surrender themselves to the Taliban,” the document seen by BBC.

The report further stated that those at particular risk were people with positions in the military, police and investigative units.

Reports say the Taliban before they launched an attack on the country had been conducting advance mapping of individuals prior to take-over of all major cities in the country.

Though the situation in Afghanistan remained chaotic and volatile, Taliban militants were searching for people while also permitting some evacuation of foreign personnel from Kabul airport.

The UN report added that the Taliban are recruiting new informer networks to collaborate with them.

Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden has said the 31st August withdrawal date would depend on the progress made in terms of evacuation.

Biden stated this in an interview with ABC news, adding that the number of Americans, Afghans and several others listed to be evacuated was still high in the country.

“If it can ramp up the number of Americans evacuated to 5,000 or 7,000 a day, they’ll all be out,” Biden said.

Biden added that the US was committed to evacuate and everyone necessary out of Afghanistan.

Biden also said that military force is not the answer to fears for the rights of women in Afghanistan.

He added that he had told advisers to get many women trying to leave Afghanistan through US evacuations.

According to him, “The idea that we’re able to deal with the rights of women around the world by military force is not rational,” he said.

“There are a lot of places where women are being subjugated. The way to deal with that is putting economic, diplomatic and international pressure on them to change their behaviour. As many as we can get out we should”.