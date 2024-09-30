The EFCC must reclaim its credibility in Nigeria’s anti-corruption fight

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), once heralded as Nigeria’s bulwark against corruption, is now at a crossroads. The agency’s handling of high-profile cases, particularly its recent missteps in the saga involving Yahaya Bello, former governor of Kogi State, reflects an institution increasingly distracted from its mandate. The EFCC’s mission to uphold integrity and enforce economic justice is under threat—not merely from external pressures but from its own operational shortcomings. If Nigeria’s fight against corruption is to retain any credibility, the EFCC must urgently address these internal challenges and reorient itself towards professionalism and impartiality.

The case of Yahaya Bello is a telling symptom of broader dysfunction. The commission’s approach has bordered on farcical. After claiming to pursue Bello for months, the EFCC allowed him to slip through its grasp, only to stage an unconvincing rearrest attempt. Such episodes are more than just embarrassing; they erode public confidence in the EFCC’s ability to execute its duties competently. This is particularly concerning in a nation where corruption is deeply entrenched and public trust in institutions is already fragile.

But Bello is just one example in a worrying trend. In several recent cases, the EFCC has appeared more concerned with making headlines than gathering solid evidence and prosecuting cases in court. Arrests, often high-profile, are followed by little substantive progress. The commission’s fixation on public spectacle—whether to demonstrate its relevance or to placate political actors—betrays its mandate to pursue justice through the sober, meticulous work of investigation and law enforcement.

A functioning democracy relies on institutions that can operate independently and effectively. The EFCC’s seeming descent into sensationalism is dangerous for a country grappling with both endemic corruption and political instability. If the commission is seen as a tool for theatrics or political vendettas, it risks delegitimizing not just itself, but the broader fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Furthermore, this institutional malaise within the EFCC exposes a deeper problem: the erosion of the rule of law. Democratic institutions must operate transparently, based on facts and fairness, rather than seeking media coverage or bending to political influence. A commission responsible for prosecuting financial crimes should act as a cornerstone of the rule of law, not as a contributor to its weakening. This misalignment of priorities poses a severe threat to Nigeria’s democratic health.

The commission’s core values—integrity, professionalism, and courage—must be restored. If it is to serve its mandate, the EFCC must move away from this damaging preoccupation with spectacle and recommit itself to the hard work of fighting corruption. This requires leadership that places the law above all else, eschewing short-term public relations gains for the long-term credibility that comes with sound, evidence-based prosecution.

Nigeria cannot afford for its primary anti-corruption agency to falter at this crucial moment. With rising economic challenges and a deeply disillusioned public, it is vital that the EFCC regains its footing. The agency must ensure that its actions are guided not by political expediency, but by a genuine commitment to justice and the rule of law. Only then can it rebuild the trust of the Nigerian people and restore faith in the country’s ability to confront corruption head-on.

The EFCC, as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts, holds a pivotal position in the nation’s democratic project. However, recent events have cast a shadow over its competence and impartiality, raising serious concerns about its ability to effectively combat corruption. Unless swift and substantive reforms are enacted, the commission risks becoming a hindrance rather than a catalyst for progress.

To reclaim its integrity and rededicate itself to its core mission, the EFCC must prioritize transparency, accountability, and fairness in all its operations. This includes conducting thorough investigations, avoiding selective prosecution, and ensuring that all allegations of corruption are treated with equal seriousness. Additionally, the commission should strengthen its internal mechanisms for oversight and accountability, ensuring that its staff members adhere to the highest ethical standards.

By taking these steps, the EFCC can regain public trust and effectively contribute to Nigeria’s fight against corruption. A reformed and revitalized EFCC is essential for building a just and equitable society where the rule of law prevails.

