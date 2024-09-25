PSC strengthens fight against corruption with new unit

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has established a dedicated new unit aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability within public institutions.

This initiative comes in response to growing concerns over corrupt practices that undermine public trust and hinder effective governance.

The PSC officially inaugurated its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) on Tuesday, during a ceremony led by a delegation from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), headed by Olusegun Adigun, who represented Musa Aliyu, ICPC chairman.

The inauguration, announced in a statement by Ikechukwu Ani, head of press and public relations, marked a significant step in reinforcing accountability within the PSC.

Read also: 85% Nigerian youths dissatisfied with govt anti-corruption efforts

Hashimu Argungu, PSC chairman, urged the newly appointed members of the ACTU to perform their duties impartially, free from tribal or religious biases.

He emphasised the importance of integrity, encouraging them to hold him accountable if they discover any financial misconduct on his part.

“Come and confront me if you hear that I have diverted money. Don’t hesitate to hold me accountable for any financial infractions,” Argungu declared,

He called on the team to act against corruption without fear or favour.

The ICPC representative, Olusegun Adigun, explained that ACTU was a Federal Government initiative designed to serve as an internal mechanism to prevent corruption within Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). He highlighted its role in promoting transparency and accountability in line with global best practices.

Adigun noted that ACTU would be crucial in achieving the PSC’s vision of becoming a professional, disciplined, and accountable institution.

Taiwo Lakanu, a commissioner at the PSC, pledged the commission’s support to ensure the unit’s success, emphasising the importance of cooperation in making the PSC corruption-free.