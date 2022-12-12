The annual thanksgiving service for late Chief J.K. Randle

The Annual Thanksgiving and Memorial Service for late Chief J.K. Randle MBE; MVO Lisa of Lagos, will hold at 2 p.m. on Saturday 17th December 2022 at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos.

He died at the age of forty-seven years on 17th December 1956 shortly after he returned from Melbourne, Australia, where he was the Chef-De-Mission of the Nigerian team at the Olympic Games.

The 10 athletes on the trip were captain and 100m and long jump athlete, K.A.B. Olowu; R.A. Oluwo, a pole vault athlete; J.O. Chigbolu, V.O. Gabriel, E.A. Ajado, 100m and 4x100m relay; T.A. Erinle, T. Obi, A.K. Amu, P. Esiri and former Attorney-General (of the Cameroons which was then part of Nigeria), P.B. Enigo, who participated in the triple and long jump events of the 1956 Games.

The accompanying officials were Chief J. K. Randle (Chef-De-Mission), A.A. Ordia (coach), J.A. Enyeazu (assistant coach) and Arthur Cooper, Nigerian Attache, Melbourne. Chief J.K. Randle was also the Chairman of Lagos Island Club and the Lagos Racing (Horse Racing) Club as well as a member of Lagos Town Council and member of the Lagos Executive Development Board. Following the demise of Alhaji K. A. B. Olowu on 14th August, 2019, all members of the team have died. “KAB” was the last of the Titans.

Chief J.K. Randle was a businessman, politician, philanthropist and outstanding all round sportsman (cricket, football, boxing, athletics, etc). While still a student at King’s College he played cricket at the international level as a member of the Nigerian team against Ghana (then known as Gold Coast) in 1929 and scored a century. Incredible!!

He was also an undefeated champion at draughts.

Special prayers will also be offered for the abducted Chibok girls who would have been in captivity for 8 years, 8 months and 3 days on that day (having been abducted on 14th April, 2014). The sacrifices of the soldiers/security forces and the tragedy of victims of insurgency will also merit prayers.

Chief J.K. Randle belonged to a generation of Nigerians whose influence cut across ethnicity, religion, race or whatever. Patriotism and selfless service were the hallmark of their commitment to building a great nation that would command the respect of the international community. Several streets are named after Chief J.K. Randle in Lagos, Apapa and Surulere. Also, the Chief J.K. Randle Memorial Hall at Onikan, Lagos, was built in his memory.

Furthermore, Randle Secondary School, Apapa, and Randle General Hospital, Surulere, Lagos, are named after him. He has bequeathed a huge legacy of goodwill and sportsmanship.

Chief J.K. Randle was a great philanthropist, very successful businessman as well as a socialite and all-round sportsman – football, cricket, athletics, boxing, etc. He was passionate about Lagos and Nigeria in addition to being stoutly against racial discrimination, ethnic jingoism and religious intolerance. Some of the beneficiaries of his philanthropy are two Christian schools and two Moslem schools:

(i) Holy Cross Primary School, Lagos

(ii) CMS Grammar School, Bariga, Lagos

(iii) Ansaru-deen College, Isolo, Lagos

(iiii) Ahmadiyya College, Agege.

He attended King’s College, Lagos where he was the School Captain (1928/1929).

He was a legend in his lifetime and an enduring inspiration for ever and ever.

He is survived by Mrs. I.M. Adelaja and Bashorun J.K. Randle, a past president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and former Pro-Chancellor and chairman of the Governing Council of Lagos State University as well as former chairman of KPMG Africa in addition to being chairman and Chief Executive of KPMG Nigeria.

His favourite music was (melodious/satirical) SAKARA.