Family, friends remember J.K. Randle

Joseph Kosoniola Randle will be remembered and celebrated at his annual thanksgiving and memorial service slated to hold on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos.

Randle died at the age of 47 on December 17, 1956, shortly after returning from Melbourne, Australia where he was the Chef-De-Mission of the Nigerian team at the Olympic Games.

Read also: Economic emancipation key to leading change for women – Chisha

In his early days, Randle attended King’s College, Lagos, where he was the School Captain from 1928 to 1929. While still a student at King’s College, he played cricket at the international level as a member of the Nigerian team against Ghana (then known as Gold Coast) in 1929. He was also an undefeated champion at draughts.

He was also an accompanying official on the trip to Melbourne, Australia, serving as the Chef-De-Mi. Other officials were A.A. Ordia (coach), J.A. Enyeazu (assistant coach), and Arthur Cooper, Nigerian Attache, Melbourne.