Let me start with the assurance that this treatise will not bore you with the intricacies of oral English. The simple goal is to take us through the correct pronunciation of some English words by using the residual knowledge of some other correctly articulated words. Given that English is a second language in Nigeria, factors…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login