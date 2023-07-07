Subordination in English

Subordination is the act of giving someone or something less importance or power. In relation to grammar, subordination joins two clauses of unequal grammatical status. The words used to weaken and subordinate a clause to another are called subordinators or subordinating conjunctions.

When a subordinator is used before a clause, such a clause becomes unable to make sense on its own unless it is used in the company of another clause. It should be added that the essence of understanding coordination and subordination, as grammatical features, is to be able to vary one’s sentences in order to avoid monotonous and pedestrian sentences in speech or writing.

Subordinate clauses may either come first in a sentence or be placed after the main clause. When the subordinate clause comes first in a sentence, it is separated by a comma; but when it comes after the main clause, the main clause is not separated by a comma:

When he is in the class, he does not talk to anyone (right).

He does not talk to anyone when he is in the class (right).

He does not talk to anyone, when he is in the class (wrong punctuation).

Having said that, the rest of this treatise will discuss the different kinds of subordination, list the functions of the subordinators and clarify basic errors associated with the use of subordinators.

A discussion on the types of subordination will necessitate explaining the different clause types. Clauses can be classified in two major ways: finiteness and dependency. Finiteness splits into finite and non-finite clauses.

A finite clause must have a finite verb which marks tense in the verb and makes it agree with a subject. A finite clause is an equivalent of a simple sentence and can stand on its own to make meaning. Examples are as follows:

Grammar is fun.

English is a global language.

A non-finite clause, by comparison, has a non-finite verb, and it functions as a subordinate clause. Non-finite clauses are generated through the three forms of non-finite verbs:

-ing inflected verbs, as in:

Looking straight into her eyes, Jide proclaimed his love for his girlfriend.

Expecting trouble, the policemen took adequate precautions.

-en inflected verbs, as in:

Unbeaten throughout the season, Chelsea became the pride of England.

To-infinitive, as in:

To tell you the truth, I am not ready for this conversation.

The dependency classification splits clauses into independent and dependent clauses. An independent clause makes sense on its own without the support of another clause. It is an equivalent of a simple sentence and the same as a finite clause:

She is angry.

Her friends seem naughty.

The dependent clause adds to the meaning of an independent clause and cannot make a meaning on its own. Dependent clauses are actually independent clauses which have subordinators in front of them:

Because she was angry (she left the room).

When her friends seem naughty (she acts like a mature person).

Subordinators show different functions such as:

Time (I saw her WHEN I came.)

Place (She lives in Lagos WHERE everyone is busy.)

Reason (I left the venue BECAUSE I was tired.)

Condition (You will see him IF you come early.)

CONCESSION (ALTHOUGH he teaches English so well, he hasn’t been to England.)

Some clarifications should be made with the use of subordinators. First, note that “despite” and “in spite of” show concession, but the former is a single word while the latter is a compound word:

In spite of the number of people who applied, only few persons were called for an interview (standard).

Despite the number of people who applied, only few persons were called for an interview (standard).

Inspite of the number of people who applied, only few persons were called for an interview (non-standard).

Next, when “although” starts a sentence, it is not usually followed by the comma, as in:

Although, Peter arrived on time, he didn’t see John until 6 p.m. (poor punctuation).

Although Peter arrived on time, he didn’t see John until 6 p.m. (excellent punctuation).

What is more, refrain from using the subordinating conjunction “although” and the coordinating conjunction “but” in the same sentence thus:

Although Peter arrived on time, but he didn’t see John until 6 p.m. (non-standard).

Although Peter arrived on time, he didn’t see John until 6 p.m. (standard).

Peter arrived on time, but he didn’t see John until 6 p.m. (standard).

Moving on, it should be mentioned that there are other compound subordinators which consist of more than one item. They are mainly formed with “that”, and their examples include: so that, in order that, such that, and now that.

Listen attentively so that you can get the point.

They travelled abroad in order that their kids may get the best of exposure.

Now that you are ready, you can get an apartment for yourself.

He was angry such that no one could appeal to him.

Lastly, there are correlative subordinators. The use of one necessitates the use of the other. These subordinators are: if… then, as… so, so… that. Their usages are given in the example sentences below:

If he is truly rich, then he should help his wife.

As they were preparing to come see him so was he planning to visit them.

So busy was my day that I could not eat till 2 p.m.

Subordination is integral to spoken and written contexts of language use, as there would always be the need to vary the weight of propositions. This piece is an account of the subordinating elements in the English language, and a careful perusal will stand you in good stead as a user of English.