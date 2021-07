Southern Nigeria and the curse of unintentional politics

A few days ago, I was in a Clubhouse room where the speaker made reference to a 1993 conversation between MKO Abiola and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. Following the annulment of the June 12 election, Yar’Adua had sought an audience with Abiola to ask him one simple question – “What is your plan now?” Abiola as…